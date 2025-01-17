Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
dancing lights
A long drive to meet up with family and it was dark by the time we arrived. Took quite a lot of pictures but quite like the effect of this ICM shot - so one for the ICM challenge
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
17th January 2025 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
icm
,
icm-8
