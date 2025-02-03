High key 4

I have been challenged by Annie @annied to try 'high key'. I've sometimes accidentally produced something that could be loosely classed as high key, but today I have read up on what it is, how to do it and what you need. I have lost count how many shots I took and how many I deleted! In the end I managed to use two lights on the background, three (recently bought) macro lights for the foreground and relied on the in camera flash. Had to play around a bit post....but hope this result satisfies my challenge! I might try some more later this week.