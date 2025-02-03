Previous
High key 4 by kametty
High key 4

I have been challenged by Annie @annied to try 'high key'. I've sometimes accidentally produced something that could be loosely classed as high key, but today I have read up on what it is, how to do it and what you need. I have lost count how many shots I took and how many I deleted! In the end I managed to use two lights on the background, three (recently bought) macro lights for the foreground and relied on the in camera flash. Had to play around a bit post....but hope this result satisfies my challenge! I might try some more later this week.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Lin ace
Nicely done!
February 3rd, 2025  
Dave ace
Nice
February 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice high key.
February 3rd, 2025  
