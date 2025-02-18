Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
EOTB-163
Was at Jodrell Bank yesterday walking around all the amazing radio telescopes and looking at the various exhibits in the buildings on the site. I decided to look up......!!
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1414
photos
44
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th February 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-163
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and structures.
February 19th, 2025
