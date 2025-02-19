Sign up
61 / 365
wsl-1
Wendy asked for weekly photo's for the SH*T list and so far had no entries....so here is a quick one. (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50373/we-need-entries-to-make-this-work)
This is the interior entrance to the Jodrell Bank Sky Dome I visited on Tuesday.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1420
photos
44
followers
21
following
17% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th February 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wsl-1
