61 / 365

wsl-1

Wendy asked for weekly photo's for the SH*T list and so far had no entries....so here is a quick one. ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50373/we-need-entries-to-make-this-work)
This is the interior entrance to the Jodrell Bank Sky Dome I visited on Tuesday.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
