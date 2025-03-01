Previous
Flash of Red 2025 by kametty
66 / 365

Flash of Red 2025

Looking at the overall month I wish I had made my red flash a little larger....never mind. An enjoyable month of getting out and about and doing different things.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely calendar with your little hint of red.
March 2nd, 2025  
