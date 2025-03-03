Sign up
67 / 365
wsl-2
Experimenting in the garden with in camera double exposure again....this time deliberately on manual focus to make it out of focus...hmm....one for the new weekly SH*list comp challenge.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1434
photos
45
followers
21
following
18% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd March 2025 1:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
wsl-2
Lin
ace
Beautiful!
March 3rd, 2025
