Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
71 / 365
wsl-4
One for the weekly SH*T list comp. I pass this sculpture on the way to my local shop and have no idea what it is meant to signify or who it is by. I have noticed that one of its ears is now damaged....
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1449
photos
45
followers
21
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Latest from all albums
1373
1374
70
1375
1376
1377
71
1378
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
1st November 2024 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wsl-4
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close