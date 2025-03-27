@mcsiegle challenged me to photograph looking through something. This morning we went for a walk along the canal to look at the repairs that have been made to the breach that happened here 9 months ago. The canal runs over this stream and this listed structure (originally built in the 1700's) needed to be kept intact while the canal sidings were repaired. There were some very poor steps leading down to here that have now been replaced and are much more sturdy so the footpaths and walks are now back open.