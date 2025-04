!!

Went for a walk along a local river in a lovely wooded valley away from the rat race. All you could hear was the water running over the rocky river bed and the birds. You could smell the wild garlic just coming into flower, and the wood anemones were wonderful....then I spotted this at the foot of a tree by the side of the footpath......I don't have a dog, so this wasn't aimed at me!! One for the curse of the modern age challenge.