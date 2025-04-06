Sign up
Discuss
Previous
80 / 365
a northy knight
Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
gave me the challenge to try photographing a chess piece knight (low key) in the style of 'northy'. Gosh this was so hard. I love the look of low key, but not sure if this quite comes up to the standard of northy.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
2
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1481
photos
48
followers
21
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Latest from all albums
1397
1398
78
79
1399
1400
1401
80
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
6th April 2025 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kathrynmgpc
,
get-pushed-662
JackieR
ace
That was quick and brilliantly executed! Fav
April 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice lighting.
April 6th, 2025
