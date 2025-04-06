Previous
a northy knight by kametty
80 / 365

a northy knight

Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond gave me the challenge to try photographing a chess piece knight (low key) in the style of 'northy'. Gosh this was so hard. I love the look of low key, but not sure if this quite comes up to the standard of northy.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That was quick and brilliantly executed! Fav
April 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice lighting.
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact