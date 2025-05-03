Sign up
81 / 365
WSL-11
One for the quote challenge. Some lichen on a stump in Sweden where I have been immersing myself in nature for 12 days!
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Tags
wsl-11
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful nature.
May 7th, 2025
