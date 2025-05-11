Previous
albumcoverchallenge162 by kametty
83 / 365

albumcoverchallenge162

Experimented the other night using my zoom lens to try to get an image of the moon. It looked big in the sky, but in the resulting image it was tiny. So a heavy crop and I was amazed at the detail the lens had captured! Hand held against an upstairs window....amazing.
The album artist: "Mother" is a song by American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor (pictured) from the deluxe edition of her fifth major-label studio album, Takin' It Back (2022)
Album title: I am where I am because I believe in all possibilities.
Whoopi Goldberg
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
