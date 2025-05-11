albumcoverchallenge162

Experimented the other night using my zoom lens to try to get an image of the moon. It looked big in the sky, but in the resulting image it was tiny. So a heavy crop and I was amazed at the detail the lens had captured! Hand held against an upstairs window....amazing.

