all in the detail by kametty
85 / 365

all in the detail

One for the abstract challenge. I am getting used to using my zoom lens and cropping images to get that something 'a little different'.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
