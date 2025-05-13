Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
85 / 365
all in the detail
One for the abstract challenge. I am getting used to using my zoom lens and cropping images to get that something 'a little different'.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1526
photos
48
followers
21
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Latest from all albums
1436
84
1437
1438
85
86
1439
1440
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th May 2025 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-87
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close