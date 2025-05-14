Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
glug glug glug glug glug glug
One for the six word story.......this pigeon usually just sits and 'sh*ts' in this bird bath...he's done that and is now drinking the mix...ugh....
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Album
Tags
sixws-156
Aimee Ann
Interesting capture
May 14th, 2025
