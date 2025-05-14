Previous
glug glug glug glug glug glug by kametty
84 / 365

glug glug glug glug glug glug

One for the six word story.......this pigeon usually just sits and 'sh*ts' in this bird bath...he's done that and is now drinking the mix...ugh....
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
Aimee Ann
Interesting capture
May 14th, 2025  
