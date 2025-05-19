Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Constable challenge
Had a bit of fun editing a photo taken a while ago to make it look like a painting so that I could enter the Artist challenge. So here is my take on a sea scape that John Constable might have painted if he visited Whitby!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Kathryn M
Photo Details
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st September 2023 2:50pm
Tags
ac-constable2025
