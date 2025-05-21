Sign up
89 / 365
Blue tit bath time
I think this is the best of the ones I took of the blue tits having a bath in our pond.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
Collages and Challenges
Tags
theme-may2025
Martyn Drage
ace
How funny, I was watching the blue tit's do the same in the pond at work today
May 21st, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Lovely shot too
May 21st, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the reflections in the water
May 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet.
May 21st, 2025
