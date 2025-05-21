Previous
Blue tit bath time by kametty
89 / 365

Blue tit bath time

I think this is the best of the ones I took of the blue tits having a bath in our pond.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Martyn Drage ace
How funny, I was watching the blue tit's do the same in the pond at work today
May 21st, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Lovely shot too
May 21st, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful shot. Love the reflections in the water
May 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet.
May 21st, 2025  
