wsl-14 by kametty
90 / 365

wsl-14

The next round of the weekly SH*T list photo is here again. I just love taking a photo and finding a suitable quote for it.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Kathryn M

I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
