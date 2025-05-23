Previous
interlocking by kametty
90 / 365

interlocking

Suzanne@@ankers70 challenged me with the word 'interlocking'. I tried various ideas, but today on my walk along the canal saw this chain and thought it would work.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
24% complete

Photo Details

