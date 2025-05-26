Sign up
Previous
93 / 365
b&w challenge
Andrew
@allsop
for my get pushed challenge asked for a flower in black and white. I have taken quite a few today, and funnily enough actually prefer this foxglove in b & w rather than when taken in colour.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
26th May 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kathrynmgpc
,
get-pushed-669
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous. I can see the coloured version.
May 26th, 2025
