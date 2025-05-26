Previous
b&w challenge by kametty
93 / 365

b&w challenge

Andrew @allsop for my get pushed challenge asked for a flower in black and white. I have taken quite a few today, and funnily enough actually prefer this foxglove in b & w rather than when taken in colour.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Kathryn M

John Falconer ace
Fabulous. I can see the coloured version.
May 26th, 2025  
