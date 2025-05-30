Previous
wsl-15 by kametty
94 / 365

wsl-15

Why on earth would I photograph a fly on a leaf....well obviously for the weekly SH*T list challenge!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact