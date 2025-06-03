just sitting

Suzanne @ankers70 for my get pushed challenge asked me to try street photography. Wow that caught me by surprise as I definitely do not do anything like that. So totally out of my comfort zone. So a trip to a short stay car park near the centre of town by the university. 11.30 on a Tuesday and the place was almost deserted!! Did see this person though and taken with a long lens to make it look as though I was photographing the interesting architectural buildings behind him ( well I hope that's what he thought!). I will have been caught on all the security cameras too I expect.