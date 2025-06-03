Previous
just sitting by kametty
95 / 365

just sitting

Suzanne @ankers70 for my get pushed challenge asked me to try street photography. Wow that caught me by surprise as I definitely do not do anything like that. So totally out of my comfort zone. So a trip to a short stay car park near the centre of town by the university. 11.30 on a Tuesday and the place was almost deserted!! Did see this person though and taken with a long lens to make it look as though I was photographing the interesting architectural buildings behind him ( well I hope that's what he thought!). I will have been caught on all the security cameras too I expect.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Well done! Looks great as b&w.
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact