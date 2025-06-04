Previous
Next
abstract bench by kametty
96 / 365

abstract bench

A close up of the seating around the University campus near to me and thought it would do for the abstract challenge.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact