96 / 365
abstract bench
A close up of the seating around the University campus near to me and thought it would do for the abstract challenge.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd June 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-88
