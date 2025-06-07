Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
walking with purpose
One for the weekly SH*T list challenge. Taken as part of my get pushed 'street photography' task earlier this week.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1561
photos
49
followers
20
following
26% complete
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
1459
96
1460
97
1461
1462
98
1463
Views
5
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd June 2025 10:42am
Tags
wsl-16
