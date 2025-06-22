Previous
wsl-18 by kametty
102 / 365

wsl-18

One for the weekly SH*T list quote challenge. I love trying to find a quote that would fit with one of my snaps....today this frilly begonia caught my eye and I much prefer it to the plain ones!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact