exposure braketing

For my get pushed challenge Jackie asked me to try a camera setting that perhaps I hadn't used, or perhaps exposure bracketing. It so happened that I had tried focus bracketing, but not expose bracketing. So I followed the helpful link Jackie had given me. I am now ok with the process and agree that it is a useful tool in certain situations. My software made it easy to combine the 5 shots and I was quite pleased with the results. I will try more over the course of the week.