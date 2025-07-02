Previous
Next
wsl-20 by kametty
105 / 365

wsl-20

One for the weekly SH*T list. Hubby has spent the last week or so on his knees fixing the lighting/wiring on our motorhome. He's finally finished!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact