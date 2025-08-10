Previous
wsl-25 by kametty
108 / 365

wsl-25

One for the weekly S* list. I've been away and missed doing these....so much fun. This shot was taken overlooking Ripon Cathedral....it was very hot.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact