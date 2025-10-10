Sign up
110 / 365
ETSOOI-169
You would never guess what the original image was.....shot looking into a wheel barrow full of rain water and some leaves. Used the 'tiny planet' effect in some software. Love the abstract result.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Photo Details
Tags
etsooi-169
