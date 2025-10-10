Previous
ETSOOI-169 by kametty
110 / 365

ETSOOI-169

You would never guess what the original image was.....shot looking into a wheel barrow full of rain water and some leaves. Used the 'tiny planet' effect in some software. Love the abstract result.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact