Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
115 / 365
wsl-44
One for the weekly SH*T list challenge. More attempts at experimenting with slow shutter speeds and longer exposures without a filter.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1772
photos
46
followers
20
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Latest from all albums
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
115
1657
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th December 2025 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close