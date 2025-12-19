Previous
wsl-44 by kametty
115 / 365

wsl-44

One for the weekly SH*T list challenge. More attempts at experimenting with slow shutter speeds and longer exposures without a filter.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact