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photo equipment by kametty
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photo equipment

I am answering the call for some entries to the collage challenge.....I have not taken any pictures now for quite some time so have relied on some old snaps.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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