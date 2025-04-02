Previous
The Dead Cactus by kaoscoder
5 / 365

The Dead Cactus

The skeletal remains of this cactus provides a rather expressive, sculptural look, don't you think? A cloudy day in Arizona provided a nice background!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

ThomasH

ace
@kaoscoder
Hobbyist photographer in the Phoenix area. I'm currently shooting with a Nikon Zf and editing in Lightroom. Decided to try out 365 project as I...
1% complete

Photo Details

