Previous
27 / 365
Remington Standard Typewriter No. 10
Visited an antique shop today.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
ThomasH
ace
@kaoscoder
Hobbyist photographer in the Phoenix area. I'm currently shooting with a Nikon Zf and editing in Lightroom. Decided to try out 365 project as I...
7% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
24th April 2025 3:17pm
