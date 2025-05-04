Previous
Red Mountain from the Golf Course by kaoscoder
Red Mountain from the Golf Course

Taking walks around the community while the weather is nice. Soon it will be blazing hot here in Arizona!

One of these days I need to take up golf, looks relaxing.
ThomasH

ace
@kaoscoder
Hobbyist photographer in the Phoenix area. I'm currently shooting with a Nikon Zf and editing in Lightroom. Decided to try out 365 project as I...
