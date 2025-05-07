Previous
Happy Flowers on a Rainy Day by kaoscoder
40 / 365

Happy Flowers on a Rainy Day

AI description: "The flower in your photo is a Dietes bicolor, commonly known as the African iris, fortnight lily, or yellow wild iris."
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Hobbyist photographer in the Phoenix area. I'm currently shooting with a Nikon Zf and editing in Lightroom. Decided to try out 365 project as I...
10% complete

