Cuppa sponge by kaost
4 / 365

Cuppa sponge

Making my morning coffee shots using my Spongebob mug. I tooks the coffee back to bed and had a nice slow start to the day and watch the start of the 5th Ashes cricket test before heading to work in the afternoon
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Kaos

@kaost
