Previous
Rolling through rest days by kaost
6 / 365

Rolling through rest days

Lots of errands on today's agenda. Ran into a friend at the shops and his son, had coffee and a doughnut together. Made these rice paper rolls for dinner- another friend coming over tonight
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Kaos

@kaost
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact