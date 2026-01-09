Previous
Rostering by kaost
Rostering

Trying to write the next roster while on nightshift is a challenge. Especially when you're 3 people short!
Helped my folks out today, had physio for my hip, had a nap, rode to work
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Kaos

@kaost
