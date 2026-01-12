Previous
Waiting for a sparky by kaost
12 / 365

Waiting for a sparky

Today I finished nightshift. After a brief sleep, I'm now waiting for an electrician to attend for a few jobs. The cat was content to angrily look out the window while we waited.
12th January 2026

Kaos

@kaost
