12 / 365
Waiting for a sparky
Today I finished nightshift. After a brief sleep, I'm now waiting for an electrician to attend for a few jobs. The cat was content to angrily look out the window while we waited.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Kaos
@kaost
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
12th January 2026 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
