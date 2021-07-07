Group 3's Visual Mobile Project

Group #3 collaborated through Google Hangout for a week. We all discovered we were visual and kinesthetic learners. Therefore, we decided, after collecting more information, to make a mobile to show the order of the planets in our solar system. Not only show the order of the planets, but the position of the planets around the sun as well. This was a very collabortive and successful project. Kristine researched the color and look of the planets and tried to represent them to the best of her ability. Justin created the order where the planets are around the sun during the summer months this year. And lastly, Kara made the mobile and organized the information. This is how we made our Solar System Project.