Advertising what? by karankakazz
3 / 365

Advertising what?

Terrible choice of photo for this billboard. i thought it was a brothal, turns out to be a hair academy mabey? 😂
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Karanka kazz

@karankakazz
Photo Details

