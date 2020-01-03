Previous
Once upon a time, we got a new chair, and Osa saw it and thought “that is mine”, and no human ever sat in it again. We can’t even be mad because THAT FACE!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Kara

@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Karly ace
So sweet - love the light in her eyes.
January 3rd, 2020  
