Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
3
Once upon a time, we got a new chair, and Osa saw it and thought “that is mine”, and no human ever sat in it again. We can’t even be mad because THAT FACE!
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kara
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
158
photos
44
followers
31
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
3rd January 2020 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
osa
Karly
ace
So sweet - love the light in her eyes.
January 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close