Soaking up the last day of break! Tomorrow it’s back to work. I’m a speech-language pathologist for a district preschool, and while I love the job and the little ones, this break just went by way too fast!



This is me, Kara! I’m so glad to return to this project and that there are so many familiar faces around still (although I’m looking forward to making new photo friends). This year, I want to challenge myself to get creative, try new techniques, and shoot more consistently in manual mode. That being said, my main goal is to just enjoy this project and have fun with it. Last time I got hyperfocused on getting a “perfect” picture each day, and I totally burned myself out. What are everyone’s photo goals this year? Also nice to see you all/meet you! I’m feeling so inspired already!