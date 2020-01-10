Previous
I’m at my parents’ today saying goodbye to one of my oldest friends who is reaching his end days. The hardest thing about pets is saying goodbye. Love you, Oz Boo Boo. Thanks for always being there for me for the past 16 years.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Kara

