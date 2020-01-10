Sign up
165 / 365
10
I’m at my parents’ today saying goodbye to one of my oldest friends who is reaching his end days. The hardest thing about pets is saying goodbye. Love you, Oz Boo Boo. Thanks for always being there for me for the past 16 years.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
365
NIKON D7200
10th January 2020 8:37pm
