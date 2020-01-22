Previous
Next
22 by karasoo2
177 / 365

22

"Ice skating" session on a frozen baseball field. Kallan was really getting into it! Can boot skating be an Olympic sport?
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
seems as though it would be easier and more comfortable!
January 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise