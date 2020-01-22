Sign up
177 / 365
22
"Ice skating" session on a frozen baseball field. Kallan was really getting into it! Can boot skating be an Olympic sport?
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
198
photos
65
followers
53
following
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
172
173
20
174
175
176
21
177
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd January 2020 4:56pm
Tags
snow
,
kids
,
kallan
jackie edwards
ace
seems as though it would be easier and more comfortable!
January 23rd, 2020
