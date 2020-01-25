Previous
by karasoo2
Thank you all so much for your views, comments, and favs from yesterday's picture, I did not get a chance to reply, but I truly appreciate you taking the time to view and write a comment!!

We met up with some friends in the city today and then went for cupcakes afterwards. Kallan wants to be a baker when she grows up and likes to check out "city bakeries" for inspiration haha.
Corinne ace
Looks delicious !
January 26th, 2020  
