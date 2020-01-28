Previous
Next
28. by karasoo2
182 / 365

28.

We spend a lot of time in front of the fire!
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Warm ambiance!
January 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise