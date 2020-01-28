Sign up
182 / 365
28.
We spend a lot of time in front of the fire!
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Kara
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Tags
fire
lylasoo
Corinne
ace
Warm ambiance!
January 28th, 2020
