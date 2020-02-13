Sign up
198 / 365
It's freezing outside today, so I tried to find some inspiration indoors. Turns out our house is, as suspected, architecturally uninteresting! But here's a lock that is slowly scraping away wood from this door frame. Stay warm, everyone!
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Tags
for2020
