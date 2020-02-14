Sign up
199 / 365
45. Flash of Red
I'm spending this chilly evening by the fire with my loves.
Happy Valentine's Day!!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
224
photos
82
followers
66
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th February 2020 4:41pm
Tags
for-2020
KWind
ace
Fabulous!
February 15th, 2020
