Previous
Next
45. Flash of Red by karasoo2
199 / 365

45. Flash of Red

I'm spending this chilly evening by the fire with my loves.

Happy Valentine's Day!!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
Fabulous!
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise