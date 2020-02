49. R for Ruth

My husband's mormor (grandmother in Norwegian) passed away many years ago, but over the summer all her grandkids were able to take home some of her things, paintings, dishes, decorations... Kallan took an entire china tea set. We have a nice, hand painted jewelry container that I was thinking of photographing. But I opened it up to find safety pins and an "R" clip and thought it might be more interesting. R for Ruth!