53. Sprouts by karasoo2
207 / 365

53. Sprouts

My husband and I recently became obsessed with brussel sprouts. This one sort of looks like a sad man :(

Only two days left of still life!
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
56% complete

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Wonderful food and pic!
February 22nd, 2020  
GaryW
Neat lighting effect. We love roasted brussel sprouts!
February 22nd, 2020  
