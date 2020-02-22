Sign up
207 / 365
53. Sprouts
My husband and I recently became obsessed with brussel sprouts. This one sort of looks like a sad man :(
Only two days left of still life!
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
233
photos
82
followers
65
following
56% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd February 2020 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful food and pic!
February 22nd, 2020
GaryW
Neat lighting effect. We love roasted brussel sprouts!
February 22nd, 2020
